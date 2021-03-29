Racing funding: Government confirms £21m payment

The Government has announced horse racing will receive £21 million in the latest tranche of funding from the winter phase of its sport survival package.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Sport England said the industry will benefit from £21m in loan support to help ease the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The funding will ensure essential race-day integrity costs and related health and safety expenditure are safeguarded, enabling the Levy Board to continue their programme of financial support and funding into the industry which has suffered considerably as a result of Covid-19,” the DCMS said.