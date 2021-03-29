Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Racing - received £21m in funding

Racing funding: Government confirms £21m payment

By Sporting Life
08:48 · MON March 29, 2021

The Government has announced horse racing will receive £21 million in the latest tranche of funding from the winter phase of its sport survival package.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Sport England said the industry will benefit from £21m in loan support to help ease the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The funding will ensure essential race-day integrity costs and related health and safety expenditure are safeguarded, enabling the Levy Board to continue their programme of financial support and funding into the industry which has suffered considerably as a result of Covid-19,” the DCMS said.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content