Racegoers celebrate
Racing readers enjoy winning week including 20/1 Punting Pointers success and 12/1 Value Bet winner

By Sporting Life
16:53 · SUN January 16, 2022

A superb week of racing tipping ended in great style on Sunday including another winner for our new Members Extra service.

Our new series of weekend tipping articles exclusively for Sporting Life members allows readers to get extra selections from Ben Coley (golf), Jake Pearson (football), as well as in-house racing experts Ben Linfoot and Matt Brocklebank, with Matt's sole Sunday selection Stainsby Girl getting the job done at Kelso having been advised at 9/2.

The two racing Members Extra articles go live at 11am each weekend, with Sky Bet matching the best available price at time of publication for two hours until 1pm (click here for more details).

Matt's winner, who was sent off at 100/30, came hot on the heels of his 12/1 Saturday Value Bet winner Eclair Surf and a week on from 20/1 Sandown winner Hydroplane.

He isn't the only one to have nailed a recent 20/1 winner, however, with the daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey having another superb time of it through the Punting Pointers column.

It's been a profitable few months for Punting Pointers and ITV tips
The winners have continued to flow

They struck gold with 20/1 chance Quick Wave at Ludlow on Monday and have also added to the recent profits in our fully transparent tipping record courtesy of Supreme Escape (advised at 11/2) at Catterick on Thursday and Sunday's single dart, Daafy, who won at an SP of 9/2 at Southwell having been put up at 11/1 by Rory earlier in the day.

The red-hot Punting Pointers team will be back on Monday morning with that take on the day's action, while Value Bet returns next Thursday ahead of Friday's ITV4 racing from Lingfield and Market Rasen.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

