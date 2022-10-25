Patrick Mullins joins the team to talk through some of the Closutton big guns for the year, an eventful trip to the Czech Republic, a horse with a special place in his heart and the bumper string that's exciting him ahead of the winter.

We hear from Christian Williams too on his big weekend runners Win My Wings and Kitty's Light and Wetherby clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson has the all-important going update and weather forecast.

Dan and Ben have horses for your trackers from their recent days on the racecourse, plus early fancies for the weekend. So Get Stuck In below!