Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In
Davy Russell - guest on episode one

Racing Previews and opinion: Watch Get Stuck In episode one

By Sporting Life
09:14 · WED October 19, 2022

It's here, episode one of our new show Get Stuck In featuring Niall Hannity, Martin Dixon, Dan Barber plus special guests.

Davy Russell joins the team to reflect on recent success in America and aboard Galvin at Punchestown, while he discusses topics we bet you've never heard him talk about before...

Milton Harrison is on the line live from the start at Exeter with the latest update on Knight Salute ahead of round three with Pied Piper, while Cheltenham Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin has a ground and weather update.

Martin and Dan have horses for your trackers from their recent days on the racecourse, plus early fancies for the weekend, horses expected to be much shorter on the day.

So Get Stuck In below!

Get Stuck In: Episode One | Cheltenham Showcase Meeting and Old Roan Chase

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

