Coole Cody, in front when falling two out in last month's Paddy Power Gold Cup, gained compensation with an all-the-way victory in the Racing Post Gold Cup at Cheltenham..

Sent off at 12/1, he was again pressed by Midnight Shadow, who won in November, turning in but that rival missed out the penultimate fence this time. The winner had the momentum and a safe leap at the last sealed matters, Evan Williams' charge powering up the hill under Adam Wedge to beat the staying-on Zanza by two lengths. Midnight Shadow held on for third from favourite Fusil Raffles who did well to finish as close as he did after two bad mistakes.

Wedge said: “Once I got the front, he just starts taking me and enjoying it. He gallops and I knew he wouldn’t lie down. It’s a shame what happened the last day, but it was brilliant he’s gone and done that today. Evan has done a fantastic job getting the horse’s confidence back and getting him here in A1 condition.” Williams said: “These big pots are hard to come back and keep having a crack at and the horse is no spring chicken, but although he had a fall last time, those things don’t seem to affect Coole Cody. “With a lot of horses you’re always nervous after a fall, but when this horse falls on the floor he thinks it’s a bit of fun! He’s a very angry character who will go to war every day if he could. “He’s just one of those rare breed of horses that’s very tough and very genuine and faces the music every time he comes to a big gig. It’s hard to put into words how tough a horse he is.”