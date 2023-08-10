Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing
Dave Ord goes to Ireland this week to catch up with Aidan O'Brien and Willie Mullins

Racing Podcast: York reflections

By Sporting Life
14:56 · WED August 30, 2023

Our team are back to look back on all four days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

David Ord hosts with Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson on the panel. They look at another stellar week for Frankie Dettori and his winning rides aboard Mostahdaf and Absurde in particular.

It was a great few days for Aidan O'Brien too despite the defeat of Paddington. Where now for Continuous, Warm Heart and Savethelastdance?

Was Friday as good as it's going to get for fairy-tale Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream or could there be even bigger days ahead?

All that and more on the link below...

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

