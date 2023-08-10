Racing Podcast: York reflections

David Ord hosts with Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson on the panel. They look at another stellar week for Frankie Dettori and his winning rides aboard Mostahdaf and Absurde in particular.

It was a great few days for Aidan O'Brien too despite the defeat of Paddington. Where now for Continuous, Warm Heart and Savethelastdance?

Was Friday as good as it's going to get for fairy-tale Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream or could there be even bigger days ahead?

All that and more on the link below...