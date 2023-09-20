Racing Podcast tips: Comfort Zone fancied in Irish Cesarewitch

Sunday's Irish Cesarewitch is one of the big betting races this weekend and Billy Nash fancies Joseph O'Brien and JP McManus to team up to good effect.

Timeform's Irish handicapper and analyst is sweet on the claims of Comfort Zone ahead of the valuable two-mile contest at the Curragh, won in dramatic circumstances last year by the three-year-old Mr Waterville, who came from the clouds to justify 5/1 favouritism under Wayne Lordan. Mr Waterville's trainer Aidan O'Brien still has Tower Of London in the shake-up and he's the general 7/1 market leader on the back of his St Leger fourth at Doncaster last Saturday but Nash, speaking on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast, prefers the claims of Comfort Zone at 16/1. He said: "There may be some big sprints at Ayr and Newbury but it's all about the stayers in Ireland this weekend and Sunday's Irish Cesarewitch (4.10) looks an absolute cracker.

"Top of the betting, interestingly, is Tower Of London who of course finished fourth in the St Leger - like all good each-way selections of mine seem to finish - but he had a hard race at Doncaster and it's going to be a big ask for him to bounce back in a really, really competitive handicap. "He'd be running off a mark of 112 and there's very few renewals of the Irish Cesarewitche won from marks higher than 100, so it'll be difficult if he turns up. I'm assuming he might, it's a very valuable race. "Also towards the top of the betting are the likes of Teed Up and Brazil, they're both horses who were in great form at Galway and they'll go there with chances on Sunday. "Echoes In Rain was the horse just touched off in the race last year and she ran a cracker in a mile and a half Listed race in Galway, so she seems to be coming back into form. Fran Berry was on the Podcast a couple of weeks ago and he mentioned Dawn Rising, who is in there towards the top of the weights, having finished third in the Irish St Leger recenrtly. "A really interesting British contender that I think has a live chance is Novel Legend of James Fanshawe's. He's a three-time winner and has only gone up a pound for his win at Goodwood the other day. He goes on most type of ground, he stays really well to so he ticks a lot of boxes. "But I've had a few quid each-way on Comfort Zone, who is still quite a big price. "He's a horse of Joseph O'Brien's who was a very good juvenile hurdler last season. I thought he ran a cracker at Leopardstown when second in the 'Petingo' Handicap at the Champions Festival (replay below). He finished second, didn't get the clearest of passages and was running on really well at the line.

