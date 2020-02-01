Racing Podcast: Ed Chamberlin joins the team to preview the Dublin Racing Festival and more

Racing
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
07:30 · February 01, 2020 · 1 min read

Check out the latest Racing Podcast as we look back on the week's action and pinpoint a few weekend fancies at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The National Hunt season came alive last weekend at Cheltenham Trials Day and it gets even better this weekend with a stellar line-up anticipated for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Ed Chamberlin joins Sporting Life’s Ben Linfoot and host Joe Townsend to look ahead to races like the Irish Gold Cup, Irish Champion Hurdle and Dublin Chase with superstars like Kemboy, Presenting Percy, A Plus Tard, Chacun Por Soi and Honeysuckle in action.

The team also reflect on the key points from trials day, including Paisley Park and Santini, while discussing a few news items including Tiger Roll’s likely Grand National handicap rating and Jonjo O’Neill Jr’s spare ride on Native River in the upcoming Denman Chase at Newbury.

Listen now...

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 1m
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 17m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 3m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown4

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 8m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 12m

