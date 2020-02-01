Racing Podcast: Ed Chamberlin joins the team to preview the Dublin Racing Festival and more

Check out the latest Racing Podcast as we look back on the week's action and pinpoint a few weekend fancies at the Dublin Racing Festival.
The National Hunt season came alive last weekend at Cheltenham Trials Day and it gets even better this weekend with a stellar line-up anticipated for the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
Ed Chamberlin joins Sporting Life’s Ben Linfoot and host Joe Townsend to look ahead to races like the Irish Gold Cup, Irish Champion Hurdle and Dublin Chase with superstars like Kemboy, Presenting Percy, A Plus Tard, Chacun Por Soi and Honeysuckle in action.
The team also reflect on the key points from trials day, including Paisley Park and Santini, while discussing a few news items including Tiger Roll’s likely Grand National handicap rating and Jonjo O’Neill Jr’s spare ride on Native River in the upcoming Denman Chase at Newbury.
Listen now...
