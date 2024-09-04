Racing Podcast: Newmarket reflections and Arc de Triomphe preview

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash as the panel reflect on Lake Victoria's Cheveley Park success last weekend and the strength in depth among Aidan O'Brien's team of juvenile fillies, including Rockfel winner Bubbling.

They look at Shadow Of Light's Middle Park triumph and question whether he is an out-and-out sprinter and why wouldn't connections leave the Guineas option open?

And then they gallop through the Arc - Sosie versus Look De Vega, Shin Emperor's second clash with Los Angeles and consider whether Al Riffa is a big player in France following his German success last time out.

There are a couple of big-priced fancies too.