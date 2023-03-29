David Ord is joined by Ben Linfoot, David Johnson, Graham Cunningham and Billy Nash to rattle through the key talking points.

There's a willingness to take on the favourite at Doncaster with a couple of strong fancies in against him while the National is taking shape - and it doesn't look like good news for the home defence.

Thoughts on Aidan O'Brien's prospects for the year ahead and the tantalising prospect of seeing Equinox roll up at York in August too.