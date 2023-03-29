Sporting Life
Listen to the Racing Podcast

Racing Podcast: Lincoln and Grand National preview and tips

By Sporting Life
14:32 · WED March 29, 2023

The Pertemps Lincoln and Randox Grand National both come under scrutiny along with recent action in Meydan and Ireland and the latest whispers ahead of the Classics

David Ord is joined by Ben Linfoot, David Johnson, Graham Cunningham and Billy Nash to rattle through the key talking points.

There's a willingness to take on the favourite at Doncaster with a couple of strong fancies in against him while the National is taking shape - and it doesn't look like good news for the home defence.

Thoughts on Aidan O'Brien's prospects for the year ahead and the tantalising prospect of seeing Equinox roll up at York in August too.

William Haggas - Pertemps Lincoln Handicap memories & thoughts ahead of the 2023 renewal

