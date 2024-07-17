Racing Podcast: King George review and Galway preview

Our team look back on last weekend's King George at Ascot and ahead to the big-race action still to come at Goodwood and Galway.
David Ord is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson as they reflect on Goliath's Ascot romp and the fallout from Aidan O'Brien and the Auguste Rodin camp.
Verdicts too on the likes of Kyprios, Audience, Bedtime Story and Ruling Court, plus tips for the mouthwatering action on both sides of the Irish Sea this week.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
