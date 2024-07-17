Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: King George review and Galway preview

By Sporting Life
16:52 · WED July 31, 2024

Our team look back on last weekend's King George at Ascot and ahead to the big-race action still to come at Goodwood and Galway.

David Ord is alongside Graham Cunningham, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and David Johnson as they reflect on Goliath's Ascot romp and the fallout from Aidan O'Brien and the Auguste Rodin camp.

Verdicts too on the likes of Kyprios, Audience, Bedtime Story and Ruling Court, plus tips for the mouthwatering action on both sides of the Irish Sea this week.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Glorious Preview

