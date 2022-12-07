Timeform Irish expert Billy Nash has warned "it's a bit too early to crown Jonbon the Arkle winner" despite his impressive win in the Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

The eight-length defeat of Boothill saw Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair all cut JP McManus' star to 7/4 for the Sporting Life-sponsored Cheltenham feature - but Nash warned punters on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast that we haven't even seen the best of the Irish challenge over fences yet. "We haven’t even scratched the surface of the two-mile novice chasing division in Ireland," he said. “Certainly some of Willie’s big guns haven’t appeared. "The likes of El Fabiolo, who arguably should have beaten Jonbon at Aintree last year, and Flame Bearer are to come. There are others, possibly even Sir Gerhard, the fact he didn’t run in the Hatton’s Grace last weekend, are they going to go over fences with him?

Listen to the Racing Podcast