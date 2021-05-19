Racing Podcast: Irish Guineas Preview and reflections on York, Newbury, Newmarket and Naas

The panel pick out the most impressive performances they have seen in the last week or so with votes for Primo Bacio, Logo Hunter and Al Aasy, while the eyecatchers include King Frankel.

Palace Pier's Lockinge win and John Leeper's Derby prospects are also dissected before the weekend previews begin - and Fran has one at a huge price to consider in the Irish 2000 Guineas.

Best weekend (and Thursday evening) bets from the panel run at Sandown, Haydock and the Curragh so catch up on all things racing by listening in via the platforms below.