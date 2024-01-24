Racing Podcast: Horses to watch this weekend

We asked the Sporting Life Racing Podcast panel for the horse they were most looking forward to seeing in action this weekend.

David Johnson – Burdett Road 12.05 Cheltenham I think Burdett Road is the one for two reasons. First, he looks very exciting in terms of what he can do over hurdles but it’s also where he comes from. The temptation must have been there given the level he was at on the flat to look at some of the fancy handicaps in Dubai or even sell him abroad for six figures. He's the sort of horse who would go down well in Hong Kong, Australia could have come calling too. But, sportingly, connections have decided to send him over hurdles, and he looks to have the ability to go a long way. It's like a throwback to where we were 20 or 25 years ago with good flat horses going hurdling.

Billy Nash – Jade De Grugy 2.15 Fairyhouse The race I’m most looking forward to is the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham but I’m heading over to Ireland and the one horse I’m looking forward to seeing and that’s Jade De Grugy in the SBK Solerina Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. I was very taken with her at Leopardstown over Christmas, she's dropping back two furlongs in trip which shouldn’t be a bother to her, and this is a race Willie Mullins likes to run his better mares in. I think this one will very close to if not leading the market for the mares' novice hurdle at Cheltenham after Saturday.

Graham Cunningham – Ginny’s Destiny 12.40 Cheltenham If he runs, and it’s in the lap of the gods at the moment, Impaire Et Passe is going to be very hard to beat if he travels over. If he doesn’t, I’ll go with Ginny’s Destiny in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase. He’s thriving and even with top weight I’d expect a big run.