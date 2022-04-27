Racing Podcast: Guineas preview

The team reminisce on their favourite renewals (see below) before discussing the main protagonists and lively outsiders for this year's Qipco 2000 and 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend.

Racing Podcast: Guineas Memories

Graham Cunningham: King’s Best, 2000

It’s one of the world’s great mile races, it’s one of the world’s great races full stop. You might not know it at the time but when you look at its roll of honour right up to the present day it’s a sensational race because before the race you think and after the race you know.

Zafonic in 1993 was a tremendous Guineas winner but one that has perhaps gone under the radar over the years is King’s Best in 2000. There were 27 runners in his Guineas and he bounded clear of a tremendous horse in Giant’s Causeway.

He didn’t run again until he broke down in Sinndar’s Irish Derby and we didn’t see him again, so we don’t know how good he could’ve been but he was brilliant that day for Sir Stoute and Fallon. He must’ve been a hell of a good miler.