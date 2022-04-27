Racing Podcast: Guineas preview

David Ord is joined by Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Ben Linfoot to discuss Guineas memories and this year's contenders.
The team reminisce on their favourite renewals (see below) before discussing the main protagonists and lively outsiders for this year's Qipco 2000 and 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend.
It’s one of the world’s great mile races, it’s one of the world’s great races full stop. You might not know it at the time but when you look at its roll of honour right up to the present day it’s a sensational race because before the race you think and after the race you know.
Zafonic in 1993 was a tremendous Guineas winner but one that has perhaps gone under the radar over the years is King’s Best in 2000. There were 27 runners in his Guineas and he bounded clear of a tremendous horse in Giant’s Causeway.
He didn’t run again until he broke down in Sinndar’s Irish Derby and we didn’t see him again, so we don’t know how good he could’ve been but he was brilliant that day for Sir Stoute and Fallon. He must’ve been a hell of a good miler.
I was a young boy when El Gran Senor when his Guineas but it’s a performance that stuck with me. He had that ability to travel so powerfully and pick up off it and it was a phenomenal piece of form; he beat Rainbow Quest and Chief Singer, he had Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winners and July Cup winners in behind. He’s famous for being one of the best losers of the Derby but it’s his Guineas that will live long in the memory.
One that always sticks in my head, and it’s like a Guineas blueprint that I look for, is George Washington in 2006. The way he travelled that day and the turn of foot that took him away from his field is exactly what I look for in a 2000 Guineas horse. It was an utter, sheer, brilliance that he showed on the Rowley Mile and he’s another I look back on fondly.
We always have to talk about Frankel and the thing for me is when you listen to Ian Bartlett’s commentary and he’s sort of saying what we’re all thinking when he goes ‘he’s 15 lengths clear!’ it’s absolutely fantastic. I also look back fondly on Rock Of Gibraltar who won a dramatic renewal when they split into three groups, he goes clear on his side and you’ve got Hawk Wing storming up the middle. Who would’ve though then that The Rock would go onto dominate the miling scene in the way that he did?