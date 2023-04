David Ord is joined by David Johnson, Ed Chamberlin, Billy Nash and Graham Cunningham to talk all things Aintree.

There are reflections too on the performances of Corach Rambler, Vanillier, Gailard Du Mesnil, Shishkin, Constitution Hill and others, plus a look ahead to the upcoming weekend.

GC has an early bet for next year's Sporting Life Arkle so listen on the links below.