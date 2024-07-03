Racing Podcast: Classic chat on the Irish Derby meeting and looking ahead to Coral-Eclipse

Ben Linfoot hosts as Fran Berry, Oisin Murphy, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank tackle this week's subjects.
GC reflects on an enjoyable weekend at the Curragh, Nash tackles the Tony Martin Newcastle saga and Fran Berry has an idea to revitalise the Irish Derby.
Thoughts soon turn to the Coral-Eclipse and the weekend ahead and Matt Brocklebank reveals the horses on his radar, while Oisin Murphy joins Ben early on in the podcast to chat Sunway, a horse who impressed him at Doncaster and his possible Saturday rides.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
