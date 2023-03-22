Sporting Life
Listen to the Racing Podcast

Racing Podcast: Cheltenham Festival review, tips for Aintree, tips for Cheltenham 2024

By Sporting Life
13:10 · WED March 22, 2023

Ben Linfoot is joined by Patrick Mullins, Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to review the Cheltenham Festival including bets for Aintree and Cheltenham 2024.

The team discuss their highlights of the week, the disappointments, personal punting highs and lows, the (lack of) whip chat, bets for Aintree and Cheltenham 2024.

Patrick speaks to Ben in part two as he sums up the week from the Mullins camp point of view, picks out a few horses for the spring festivals and nominates the one he thinks will be better suited to this year's Grand National out of Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible.

