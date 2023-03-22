The team discuss their highlights of the week, the disappointments, personal punting highs and lows, the (lack of) whip chat, bets for Aintree and Cheltenham 2024.

Patrick speaks to Ben in part two as he sums up the week from the Mullins camp point of view, picks out a few horses for the spring festivals and nominates the one he thinks will be better suited to this year's Grand National out of Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible.