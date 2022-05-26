Her Majesty the Queen’s love of racing and the thoroughbred horse has been a constant throughout her 70-year reign, with the sport set to celebrate her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
Her Majesty will attend the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next Saturday (June 4) alongside members of the Royal Family as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Queen first rode a horse at the age of three and her enjoyment of racing has never diminished, with her devotion as a passionate racing fan, owner, breeder and ambassador unwavering. She is a treasured figurehead and has been part of the sport’s fabric since the mid-1940s.
In the BBC documentary, The Queen’s Racehorses: A Personal View, made in 1974, she said: “My philosophy about racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people’s. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back.
“I enjoy going racing but I suppose, basically, I love horses, and the thoroughbred epitomises a really good horse to me.”
Last year, Her Majesty was inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame, the official Hall of Fame for British Flat racing, becoming the first person to gain membership within the Special Contributor category.
The award was a testament to her commitment and longstanding patronage of the sport, and the benefits that this devotion has undoubtedly brought to British horseracing.
All racecourses across Great Britain with fixtures during the four-day bank holiday weekend next weekend (June 2-5) will be celebrating Her Majesty’s involvement in the sport, with an exhibition on her Hall of Fame induction at Epsom during the Cazoo Derby Festival on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4.