Her Majesty will attend the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next Saturday (June 4) alongside members of the Royal Family as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen first rode a horse at the age of three and her enjoyment of racing has never diminished, with her devotion as a passionate racing fan, owner, breeder and ambassador unwavering. She is a treasured figurehead and has been part of the sport’s fabric since the mid-1940s.

In the BBC documentary, The Queen’s Racehorses: A Personal View, made in 1974, she said: “My philosophy about racing is simple. I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people’s. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back.

“I enjoy going racing but I suppose, basically, I love horses, and the thoroughbred epitomises a really good horse to me.”