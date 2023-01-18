Graham Cunningham feels the time has come for the LK Bennett Clarence House Chase to revert to a handicap.

The Grade One feature on Ascot’s Saturday card has only attracted three entries, although the trio does include star names Energumene and Edwardstone, and speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast the analyst argued the bloated racing programme and changes to the way horses are campaigned are to blame. “I’m very clear in my mind on this. Have a look at the data, when it was a handicap, it always attracted good quality, good sized fields and was a great betting race,” he said. “They changed it in 2007 and in the last ten years, from 2013 onwards, Sprinter Sacre 1/5 when seven ran, Sire De Grugy 5/4, Dodging Bullets five ran, Un De Sceaux won it three times, all at odds-on from small fields.

“Last year was a great race, Shishkin and Energumene, but only four ran, and the problem is the overall season. “Look at the winter calendar, the Grade One Tingle Creek in early December, Grade Two Desert Orchid at Christmas, Grade One Clarence House mid-January, Grade Two Game Spirit in early February, the Grade One Dublin Chase in Ireland and various other conditions races. “There are too many other options in an era when trainers of elite horses think the par number for runs per season is between three and four. By and large it didn’t used to be like that. “Running in those handicaps Azertyuiop was beaten in it off 168, Well Chief won the Victor Chandler off 176 and it didn’t stop them at all from going on to run really well at Newbury and Cheltenham afterwards. “But those concerned with Grade One elite horses nowadays are far less willing to tolerate the prospect of going into the Champion Chase off the back of a defeat.