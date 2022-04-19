It wasn't the decision not to run Constitution Hill at Punchestown that's left David Ord baffled – more the reaction to it.

There is much to be angry about in British racing right now. Field sizes, prize-money, even a potential fifth day at the Cheltenham Festival. But when Constitution Hill not heading to Ireland for a clash with Honeysuckle sparks outrage then maybe it’s time we all sat down and counted to ten. It was clear over the weekend that connections were leaning away from the bold plan, first mooted by a buoyant Michael Buckley on Luck On Sunday in the immediate aftermath of his stunning win in the Sky Bet Supreme.

He went off-script, thought out-loud and offered up a tantalising prospect. And why not dream big when you’ve just seen the apple of your eye thump his rivals by 22 lengths and change in the opening race of the Cheltenham Festival to become the highest-rated novice hurdler in Timeform history? But then, in the cold light of day, the appeal began to wane. Paddy Power tried to entice him over to Punchestown with a £100,000 bonus should he beat the reigning champ in her own backyard but Nicky Henderson met with Buckley over the Easter weekend and the decision was made that a summer’s grass to strengthen up would be more beneficial to their rising star. For that’s what he is – a rising star. He’s only had three runs under Rules in his life. This would be an after-thought for his campaign and instead he’ll wait until next season to enter the deeper waters. But on Twitter the angry mob reached for the pitch-forks and stormed to racing’s town hall – armed with further evidence the sport was finished. Horses are there to race and he's fit and ready so why isn't his ferry ticket being booked? Yes the trainer has previous for being overly-cautious with the campaigning of his stars. Altior missing the 2020 Tingle Creek because of the ground (soft, good to soft in places) remains baffling. But we are in very different territory here.