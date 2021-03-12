Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 73 | A Quickie Before Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
15:19 · FRI March 12, 2021

It’s not all quite before the storm as Hugh is down with a bug, so Barry Orr subbed in. The last Saturday before Cheltenham means only one thing, that’s Imperial Cup day in Sandown.

The card kicks off with a devilishly difficult Novice Handicap Hurdle and Kevin likes a 10/1 chance. The Imperial Cup is no easier than the opener but avid Tony Calvin readers will know he is already on Langer Dan in the ante-post market.

He also flags a Emma Lavelle runner at a big price while Kevin is going for a former winner of the race. There are 3 races from Wolverhampton and they are right up Kevin’s alley with his weekend nap coming in the last of the televised races on the Tapeta.

Dan is still languishing at the foot of the naps table but that could all change this weekend…….At 51 minutes, it’s a quick pod before Cheltenham.

Click here to listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content