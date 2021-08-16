Kim Bailey has taken the decision to retire Vinndication after the eight-year-old was pulled up at Ascot.

Vinndication was sent off 100-30 favourite for Saturday’s London Gold Cup – but David Bass pulled him up quickly on jumping the fifth fence, and the vet reported he had lost both hind shoes and was lame behind. Bailey has concluded, however, that a back operation in the summer has not had the desired effect and has therefore taken the difficult decision to call time on the prolific winner’s career at a young age. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce that one of my favourite horses Vinndication has now retired,” Bailey wrote on www.kimbaileyracing.com.

“Ascot on Saturday showed that he was not a happy horse, and David Bass rightly and quickly pulled him up when he felt he was wrong behind. On dismounting he was lame – and although he was sound yesterday morning, the poor chap is hurting. He has had back problems for a while, and an operation this summer has sadly not worked. “Vinny might have shown all his old zest and wellbeing at home, but the race track is where it matters. “I hate seeing old mates run poorly. But we have done all we can to help – and after much discussion with his owners, we have now taken the decision that he should have another life after his racing one, and one that he will enjoy.