Owner Bjorn Nielsen will sit down and with John and Thady Gosden to decide whether to race Stradivarius in 2021.
The brilliant stayer could have run his final race on Saturday when chasing home Trueshan in the Prix du Cadran with several studs interested in standing him as a stallion.
An outing at Ascot on QIPCO British Champions Day is deemed unlikely because of the likelihood of soft ground.
On whether he will return next season, Nielsen added: “I don’t know. I’ve got to speak to John and Thady and see what they think. He’s been going a long time and was so dominant in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Age will get to you eventually and he is obviously not as dominant as he once was. You have to think about it and relax and take it all in.
“There are a few studs interested and I haven’t made a decision because his career has been ongoing. I haven’t finalised where he’s going, but I would like to see him stay in England.
“I don’t want him to be like an old boxer who still thinks he can carry on. I don’t want to say ‘yeah we’ll carry on, he’s running well and we’ve got excuses because of the ground’. At some stage you have to draw stumps and say ‘he isn’t what he was’.
“I’m not saying that’s where we are today, but that day is going to come for every horse and it is obviously getting closer.
“We’ll see how he is. John always says the day after a race he starts shouting and screaming and telling all his mates how good he is. I’m sure when he gets back on Sunday he’ll be telling everybody how unlucky he was!”