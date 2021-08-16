Connections met on Tuesday to determine his future after a 2021 campaign that saw his bid to win a fourth Gold Cup at Ascot end in defeat but he did win the Lonsdale and Doncaster Cups and will be back in 2022 with the Berkshire showpiece again a major target.

Nielsen said: “He’s still training as he did four years ago so we’re happy to race on. We’re looking forward to it.”

The owner said Stradivarius is expected to reappear in either the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot or Yorkshire Cup at York before heading to Ascot.