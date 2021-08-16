Sporting Life
A second Doncaster Cup for Stradivarius
Racing news: Stradivarius stays in training

By Oli Bell
16:33 · TUE October 26, 2021

Owner Bjorn Nielsen has confirmed Stradivarius will stay in training next season.

Connections met on Tuesday to determine his future after a 2021 campaign that saw his bid to win a fourth Gold Cup at Ascot end in defeat but he did win the Lonsdale and Doncaster Cups and will be back in 2022 with the Berkshire showpiece again a major target.

Nielsen said: “He’s still training as he did four years ago so we’re happy to race on. We’re looking forward to it.”

The owner said Stradivarius is expected to reappear in either the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot or Yorkshire Cup at York before heading to Ascot.

Stradivarius will go for his 20th win in 2022
Stradivarius stays in training in 2022
