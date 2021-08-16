Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ryan Moore returns in triumph on St Mark's Basilica
Ryan Moore returns in triumph on St Mark's Basilica

Racing news: St Mark's Basilica not in full work

By Sporting Life
15:23 · TUE September 21, 2021

St Mark’s Basilica has yet to return to full work following his success in the Irish Champion Stakes.

Victory at Leopardstown was a fifth consecutive Group One for Aidan O’Brien’s Siyouni colt – and in addition to his Eclipse and both French Guineas and Derby exploits, marked him down as the best of his generation.

However, en route to the Irish Champion Stakes, he missed the Juddmonte International at York after his front shoe flew off and hit his hind leg – which then became infected.

Although he came back to beat Tarnawa and Poetic Flare at Leopardstown this month, it appears the initial problem is still causing some issues.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“There’s no decision yet – he’s not back in full work yet,” said O’Brien. “He did start back with some canters, but he was a little bit sore on that wound that he had. Because of that, we’ve just backed off him again and we haven’t made any decisions. That’s where we are at the moment.”

When asked if the tenderness on his leg could have been a reason for St Mark’s Basilica drifting off a true line at Leopardstown, O’Brien said: “It’s possible it was, all those things are possible.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING