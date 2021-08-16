He said: “He’s come out of it very well, but then he didn’t really run for more than two furlongs! It’s a difficult one, because you can’t be disappointed in him as he’s been so amazing with what he’s done. He’s basically won or been second in all those early-season graded races.

But Song For Someone was under pressure from an early stage before flying up the hill to be beaten just half a length by Guard Your Dreams, leaving trainer Tom Symonds with mixed emotions.

Off the back of finishing second to Buzz when defending his crown in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot last month, the six-year-old was well fancied to make it back-to-back wins in Saturday’s Grade Two feature.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that he was never really on an even keel the other day, but they do go lickety-split round there and he has never been a horse that has shown a lot of pace. It might be that the idiot trainer will finally realise that he might want further!”

Symonds now plans to give his stable star a mid-season break before preparing him for a spring campaign.

He added: “The line I’m taking is he wasn’t helping himself but he definitely didn’t disgrace himself. On a bad day, if you can take nearly £30,000 in prize-money then I’d probably take that. Having had a discussion with Lady Gibbings (owner), I think the plan is to give him a bit of a break.

“It’s a difficult programme for two-and-a-half-mile horses and the Relkeel Hurdle (at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day) will come too soon. There’s the Cleeve Hurdle at the end of January, but I think to be running over three miles for the first time at Cheltenham is quite a big ask really.

“It’s quite a way off, but we could look at something like the National Spirit at Fontwell in February over two and a half and step up in trip after that. Putting some cheekpieces on is another consideration, but we’ll see.”