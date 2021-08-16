Racing news: Punchestown ready to welcome Gordon Elliott back

Punchestown is ready to welcome Gordon Elliott back on track if he is in attendance following the end of his suspension – as crowds also return to the Leinster venue for the first time since February 2020.

As Punchestown stages a rare Flat fixture on Tuesday, Elliott has one confirmed runner – Oh Purple Reign in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap. He also has Alice Kitty as third reserve in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap later on the card. Elliott was free to make entries again from last Thursday, following the end of the suspension imposed by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board in March after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media.

The top Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that sentence suspended, and Denise Foster took temporary control of his Cullentra base. Elliott is no stranger to success at this scene of his return, with Don Cossack in the 2015 Punchestown Gold Cup one of his many highlights over jumps. Racecourse manager Richie Galway said: “He has been a huge supporter of Punchestown for many years, and obviously he’s served his suspension, and he’ll be welcomed very much by us all here at Punchestown. I don’t know if he’s coming.” Punchestown will have nowhere near the 5,000 crowd once more allowed, as coronavirus restrictions are eased, but there is the incentive of free admission for those wanting to go. “It’s just nice to be racing,” added Galway. “We have just re-opened the racecourse to the public, and I’m delighted to see them back. We have offered free admission for anyone who wants to come racing on Tuesday.