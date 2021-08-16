Racing news: Prince Of Arran retired

Prince Of Arran put up a solid performance in the Unibet September Stakes won by the William Haggas-trained Hamish – but Fellowes felt the time was right to bring the curtain down on his career, after the authorities in Australia informed him the eight-year-old would not be permitted to run in the Melbourne Cup for a fourth time.

“An amazing day. It was quite apt Prince Of Arran was here on a day I got my first domestic Group winner,” said Fellowes.

“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve gone so close on so many occasions, including with Prince Of Arran, and for it to happen with him here was fantastic. A special day. One I will never forget.”

Prince Of Arran won more than £2million in prize-money, mainly thanks to his placed efforts in the last three runnings of the Melbourne Cup.