Racing news: Prince Of Arran retired

Charlie Fellowes has announced the retirement of his stable stalwart Prince Of Arran.
Prince Of Arran put up a solid performance in the Unibet September Stakes won by the William Haggas-trained Hamish – but Fellowes felt the time was right to bring the curtain down on his career, after the authorities in Australia informed him the eight-year-old would not be permitted to run in the Melbourne Cup for a fourth time.
“An amazing day. It was quite apt Prince Of Arran was here on a day I got my first domestic Group winner,” said Fellowes.
“It’s been a long time coming and we’ve gone so close on so many occasions, including with Prince Of Arran, and for it to happen with him here was fantastic. A special day. One I will never forget.”
Prince Of Arran won more than £2million in prize-money, mainly thanks to his placed efforts in the last three runnings of the Melbourne Cup.
Fellowes added: “The plan had been to run him in the Melbourne Cup and retire him after that. This was going to be his last year racing whatever. The run today was very good for him. It’s as good as he’s run in this race.
“He ran well up to form and it was lovely to see him much better than he was at Ascot in he spring. If we’d been allowed to go to Australia we’d have gone, but now that’s off the cards there’s not much else here for him now. We retire a sound and happy horse and he’ll have a fantastic retirement wherever that may be.
“For someone at this stage of my career with a horse like him, some of the days I’ve had have been so special.
“He’s won over £2m in prize-money, we’ve travelled all around the world with him and he’s been an utter superstar. I can’t thank his owners enough or the many people in our yard who have had such an impact on his career.”