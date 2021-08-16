Racing news: Palace Pier could bow out at Ascot

The four-year-old won the Prix Jacques le Marois for a second successive year on Sunday, taking his career record to nine wins from 10 starts.

Palace Pier holds two entries on Champions Day at Ascot, in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile – the race in which he suffered his only defeat last year – and the Champion Stakes over 10 furlongs.

“I told everyone why he couldn’t run in the Sussex as he was quite ill,” Gosden told talkSPORT. “We just managed to get to the race, he would have been 80-odd per cent ready, he was 10 days short – so two pieces of work really.