Under a hefty 11st 8lb, the nine-year-old was prominent in the three-and-a-quarter-mile Grade Three handicap until turning for home, before fading under Tom Scudamore.

O’Neill has no immediate plans, other than ruling him out of the Christmas showpiece.

He said: “Cloth Cap is grand, thank God. He ran grand. He won’t go for the King George – he is out of that. I don’t know yet what the plans are. We’ll see how he goes. He ran a cracker.”