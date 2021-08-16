Trainer Dan Skelton has set his sights on the Jockey Club Cheltenham and SW Syndicate Novices’ Chase on December 11, after Mr Drogo exited two out in what proved an extraordinary match race at Prestbury Park on Friday.

My Drogo had just taken the lead at the penultimate fence, but slipped on landing and parted company with Harry Skelton – with Gin On Lime virtually sliding to a standstill at the same time and Rachael Blackmore somehow managing to stay aboard and go on to an incredible win.

Skelton felt his Grade One-winning hurdler was just unfortunate, and believes a Cheltenham return over the same two-and-a-half-mile distance is a logical move.