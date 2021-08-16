Owen Burrows is excited to see what Minzaal can achieve next season after rounding off his truncated campaign with a fine effort in defeat on QIPCO Champions Day at Ascot.

The winner of last year’s Gimcrack Stakes, before finishing third in the Middle Park, Minzaal’s return to action was delayed by a leg injury suffered in his box last Christmas. Having nursed his stable star back to fitness, Burrows identified a Nottingham conditions race in August as a suitable comeback target, but that plan also had to be scrapped after the Mehmas colt suffered a minor setback. The three-year-old eventually made his return at Ascot in early October when filling the runner-up spot in the Rous Stakes – and stepped up again to finish third in Saturday’s Group One Qipco British Champions Sprint.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

“It was a very pleasing run, considering he’d only made his seasonal reappearance two weeks before,” said Burrows. “He’s obviously a horse for next year now, when all the top sprints will be on the agenda. Hopefully we can have a clear run with him – he’s an exciting horse.” While Minzaal would have the option of contesting major sprints abroad between now and the spring, Burrows feels his lightly-raced youngster would be better served by having a break. He added: “We did speak about Hong Kong, but he’s inexperienced in these top sprints, and I just felt if he could have sat a little bit handier on Saturday he might have been even closer. “He is a bit slowly away from the stalls – and as Charlie Appleby commented after the race regarding the winner (Creative Force), it does just take these sprinters a while to cotton on to what is required in these top-level sprints. It’s not something you can force into them – it just comes with experience.