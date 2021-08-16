Sporting Life
Joshua Moore - injured in fall

Racing news: Joshua Moore sidelined again

By Sporting Life
12:34 · TUE October 19, 2021

Josh Moore is set for another spell on the sidelines after a fall at Plumpton on Monday.

Moore was riding Botox Has for his father, Gary, in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Novices’ Chase when coming down at the 11th fence. Moore was taken to hospital for a check-up where upon which it was discovered he had fractured a vertebra and suffered broken ribs.

The jockey’s sister, Hayley, tweeted: “Sadly @joshmoore91 fractured vertebra & broke ribs yesterday @plumptonraces after his fall. Botox Has is fine.

“Thanks to the great on course doctors for all they do. Lucky to have them. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Thanks for all your messages. It’s a tough game at times.”

