Moore was riding Botox Has for his father, Gary, in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Novices’ Chase when coming down at the 11th fence. Moore was taken to hospital for a check-up where upon which it was discovered he had fractured a vertebra and suffered broken ribs.

The jockey’s sister, Hayley, tweeted: “Sadly @joshmoore91 fractured vertebra & broke ribs yesterday @plumptonraces after his fall. Botox Has is fine.

“Thanks to the great on course doctors for all they do. Lucky to have them. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Thanks for all your messages. It’s a tough game at times.”