Racing news: John Gosden outlines plans for stars

John Gosden could be represented by both Stradivarius and Reach For The Moon at the Doncaster St Leger Meeting.

The former returned to winning ways after an epic duel with Spanish Moon in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York and the trainer told Saturday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s in great form after York. He seems happy and well and we’ll see what Bjorn (Nielsen) wants to do.

“I did mention the Doncaster Cup because he’s only run three times this year and didn’t have a very hard one at Ascot. So to that extent you could look at that, you could look at Champions Day and if it’s switched to the inner track you would run. “There’s no doubt he’s really still enjoying his training, he loves going out there and showing off. He likes to shout at the other strings. He’s enjoying his work. The moment he shows me he’s had enough we’ll pull stumps immediately but he was full of himself this morning.” At the other end of the spectrum Reach For The Moon routed his rivals in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown to spark dreams of a win for the Queen in the 2022 Cazoo Derby, which forms part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Gosden isn’t looking that far ahead but the Champagne Stakes is under consideration. “We’re keeping an open mind about it. You have that, the Lagardere, the Dewhurst, those races. I was happy with the horse this morning. We’ll see how we want to play it,” he said. “He certainly relishes his racing at the moment. I thought he hit the front soon enough the other day but if he’s in great nick there’s no reason not to go to the Champagne but I want to assess that over the next ten days.”

One horse who won’t be in action soon is Palace Pier with connections opting to wait for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on QIPCO British Champions Day with him. Winner of the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville last time, he won’t head back to France next weekend to clash with rising star Baaeed in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp. “I didn’t want to run in the Moulin, I wasn’t particularly keen on it,” Gosden said. “I don’t really like the mile there if you get a wide draw. I just think again of the autumn and quite what might come. We’ve just been to France so there’s no need to dash back there so we’ll head fresh to Champions Day and see what happens there.” Another horse put away for the autumn is Mishriff, a brilliant winner of the Juddmonte International at York. The trainer is due to chat with owner Prince Faisal soon but one race off the agenda is the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

