Kennedy went to hospital for X-rays after Wide Receiver fell two out in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase on Sunday.

It is the latest of a succession of injuries Kennedy has suffered throughout his career, in which he has nonetheless won many of the top races on either side of the Irish Sea – including this year’s Gold Cup, on Minella Indo. Wide Receiver, who was disputing the lead when falling, suffered a fatal injury.

Gordon Elliott, for whom Elliott rides as stable jockey, said: “Unfortunately it looks like Jack has broken his arm again. He’s on his way to Blanchardstown (Connolly Hospital) with a suspected broken arm. He’s very sore and upset, so my heart goes out to him.