Racing news: Group One options for Helvic Dream

Meade has enjoyed endless success at the top level over jumps in his career, but the four-year-old’s victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May was by far his biggest on the Flat.

The Power gelding has not run since, but is reported in good shape, as Meade waits for suitable ground conditions.

The County Meath trainer said: “We are waiting on soft ground, but he wouldn’t be ready until the middle of September. He’s entered in the Irish Champion Stakes (on Saturday week), but to be honest I don’t really think that’s realistic with the ground and the likely quality of the field.