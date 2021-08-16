Sporting Life
Helvic Dream edges out Broome in a Tattersalls Gold Cup classic
Racing news: Group One options for Helvic Dream

By Sporting Life
14:51 · TUE August 31, 2021

Noel Meade is considering a range of big-race options for his Group One winner Helvic Dream.

Meade has enjoyed endless success at the top level over jumps in his career, but the four-year-old’s victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May was by far his biggest on the Flat.

The Power gelding has not run since, but is reported in good shape, as Meade waits for suitable ground conditions.

The County Meath trainer said: “We are waiting on soft ground, but he wouldn’t be ready until the middle of September. He’s entered in the Irish Champion Stakes (on Saturday week), but to be honest I don’t really think that’s realistic with the ground and the likely quality of the field.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“However, if the ground did come up soft he could run in it – because the plan is to go for the Prix Dollar at Longchamp on Arc weekend and then, if it came up soft, we might have a crack at the English Champion Stakes. He’s in great form.”

Meade had a welcome return to winning ways at Roscommon on Monday with Too Bright, and added: “We’ve been pulling our hair out for the last five or six weeks, but hopefully they are coming back to themselves now.”

