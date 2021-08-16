Racing news: Ger Lyons saddles 1000th career winner

Ger Lyons reached a landmark 1,000 career winners as Offiah struck at Roscommon on Monday.

Lyons sent out his first winner at Navan in October 1994, and Royal Ascot success came in 2007 through Elletelle in the Queen Mary, ridden by Johnny Murtagh. It was also Murtagh in the saddle when Lightening Pearl won the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket in 2011. The County Meath trainer last year enjoyed his first two Classic victories, courtesy of Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Even So in the Irish Oaks – both ridden Colin Keane, with whom he has forged a formidable partnership. Fittingly it was champion jockey Keane – who reached the fastest century of winners ever for a rider in Ireland at the weekend – doing the steering aboard 5-1 chance Offiah in the Class Grass Handicap, coming home three and a quarter lengths clear of favourite Big Baby Bull.

Shane Lyons is assistant to his brother at Glenburnie Stables and said: “Ger is so dedicated. He just loves animals and that shines through with certain horses, especially this lad. He just gets into their heads and fills them with loads of confidence. “In our yard they are happy horses. Happy staff make happy horses and vica versa. “He doesn’t copy what other trainers do – he thinks outside the box. Sometimes you think ‘this lad is losing it’, but all of a sudden you realise none of us would have thought of that with certain genius things that he does. “It’s been a great ride and it will be a long ride for the next 1,000, but hopefully we are still there for it!”