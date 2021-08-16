Straight Answer, a winning Juddmonte debutant at the Curragh last month, stuck to the same six-furlong trip at Fairyhouse and led throughout to win by almost six lengths on Monday. His trainer has indicated the likelihood is that he will wait until next year for a third career start – with Classic or top-level sprinting aspirations evident on the basis of an unblemished juvenile record to date.

“Straight Answer is as fine a Kodiac as I have ever seen,” said Lyons, who already senses a move up in trip may eventually be in order. “Of all the nice ones (two-year-olds in the County Meath yard), Dr Zempf and Beauty Inspire, I wouldn’t have had any of them as rip-roaring six-furlong horses.

“But you start them short, and they are doing their job, and I was very impressed with him – he bounced off the top of the ground, and I loved his attitude. He’s a horse to think warmly of over the winter. I thought he was going to be a seven-furlong/mile horse.”