William Haggas was all smiles after watching Addeybb work over a mile after racing at Newmarket on Saturday.
Not only was the gelding continuing his preparations for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Newmarket but the handler was able to reflect on an afternoon that brought him eight winners across the UK and France.
The trainer said: “I can’t remember having that amount of winners before in a day. It is quite a lot of winners. All in all it has been a good day. It is fantastic for the team. Eight winners is great, you are lucky to normally get eight winners in a week so I’m thrilled.
“This is why we get up early in the mornings and everyone at home does their bit. These are the days they enjoy and quite rightly so.”
Addeybb worked with two companions over a mile and was ridden by J P Guillambert.
Haggas added: “I was very pleased with the gallop and it was exactly what I wanted. We needed to get a blow into him before Champions Day. Ideally I would have done it before racing but they didn’t have enough rain. He has had a nice blow and we are now on schedule.
“He had to have a stretch today because we couldn’t get that prep race for him. Goodwood was too firm and Ayr actually wasn’t too bad but the forecast changed so I got that wrong.
“It is frustrating not being able to get a run into him as he needs one but doing that today was as good as having a run.”