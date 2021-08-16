Not only was the gelding continuing his preparations for the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Newmarket but the handler was able to reflect on an afternoon that brought him eight winners across the UK and France.

The trainer said: “I can’t remember having that amount of winners before in a day. It is quite a lot of winners. All in all it has been a good day. It is fantastic for the team. Eight winners is great, you are lucky to normally get eight winners in a week so I’m thrilled.

“This is why we get up early in the mornings and everyone at home does their bit. These are the days they enjoy and quite rightly so.”