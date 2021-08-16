The five-year-old – who runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander – is named after Scottish rugby union great Doddie Weir, who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Weir set up his own charity – the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – to raise funds to aid research into MND, and Alexander has kindly donated all prize-money Doddiethegreat accrues to the charity.

Impressive in winning bumpers at Ludlow and Huntingdon last season, Nicky Henderson’s charge made a fine start to his jumping career with a 22-length success at Kempton – taking his career earnings to just under £9,000.