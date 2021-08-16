Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Doddiethegreat winning at Kempton
Doddiethegreat winning at Kempton

Racing news: Doddiethegreat out for season

By Sporting Life
14:22 · SUN November 28, 2021

Exciting prospect Doddiethegreat has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury during his latest victory at Kempton three weeks ago.

The five-year-old – who runs in the Honeysuckle colours of owner Kenny Alexander – is named after Scottish rugby union great Doddie Weir, who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Weir set up his own charity – the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – to raise funds to aid research into MND, and Alexander has kindly donated all prize-money Doddiethegreat accrues to the charity.

Impressive in winning bumpers at Ludlow and Huntingdon last season, Nicky Henderson’s charge made a fine start to his jumping career with a 22-length success at Kempton – taking his career earnings to just under £9,000.

Check out the Black Friday deal

But Alexander’s racing manager, Peter Molony, revealed afterwards Doddiethegreat had returned with “quite a nasty cut”, and he is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Molony said: “He will be fine, but he’s going to miss the rest of the season sadly. He gave his tendon a bit of a knock in the race. We’re very confident that he’ll be fine, but it’s going to take a bit of time. It’s a pity, he’s an exciting horse. Hopefully he’ll be back next year – we’ll look forward to that.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING