Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mooneista wins under Colin Keane
Mooneista wins under Colin Keane

Racing news: Colin Keane reaches century for season

By Sporting Life
16:47 · SAT August 28, 2021

Colin Keane celebrated his 100th win of the campaign as Barretta came home a comfortable winner of the Donate To The Coast To Curragh Cycle In Memory Of Pat Smullen Maiden at Navan.

The rider started the day 45 winners clear of Shane Foley in the Irish jockeys’ championship – a title he claimed in both 2017 and 2020 with 100 winners.

He is on course to smash his previous best having steered Barretta to a five-and-a-half-length victory, with Joseph O’Brien’s record of 126 victories now firmly in his sights.

Barretta is trained by Keane’s long-time retained trainer Ger Lyons and he admitted the landmark victory was further enhanced as it was also another success for his boss.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Keane said: “It’s a brilliant feeling and the year has been going great. To hit 100 in a full season is hard enough, so to do it so quickly is unbelievable really. But, look, we’re riding for great people and I’ve great people around me and I’ve a very good agent so I’m very fortunate.

“It makes it that little bit extra special that it’s for Ger and it means he’s nearly on 1,000 winners. Hopefully we’ll get that one ticked off soon for him.”

Lyons has provided the lion’s share of Keane’s rides this year, but he has also forged a fine alliance with Dermot Weld, riding 17 winners for the handler including Arc hopeful Tarnawa, and partnered a first French Group One winner when teaming up with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Broome in last month’s Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

He added: “Ger has got such a lovely bunch of horses, the connection with Mr Weld has helped and we’re coming in for a lot of spares with other people. The long and the short of it is that I’m riding for very good people and I’ve got a very good agent.”

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING