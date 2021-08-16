A novice chasing campaign was mooted for the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle hero earlier in the year, but connections elected to stick to the smaller obstacles for his return to action at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall meeting.

Paisley Park was under pressure a long way from home, but stuck on to pick up minor honours in third, leaving Lavelle keen to have another crack at a race her stable star won two years ago.

“He’s come out of the weekend really well. He’s just back cantering and doing everything as you’d expect,” said the trainer.