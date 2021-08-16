Racing news: Champange Stakes possible target for Reach For The Moon

John Warren, racing manager and bloodstock advisor to The Queen, told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast : “I can confirm that certainly The Queen’s excited which is a good start and he’s a really important horse in the making. It’s so exciting and I think we have every reason to be excited.

“The debate at the moment we are faced with – and we are going one step at the time – is the horse is a very exuberant horse and there’s a fair chance – and he’s only just come out of the Sandown race - that he may run again before one of the Group One races at the end of the season.

“He may go for the Champagne at Doncaster – that’s even though we may not learn that much bar reconfirming his ability. What will be our debate after that is do we wait for a Vertem Futurity at the end of the year, which is of course far more indicative of the Derby route, or use him for speed and go for a Dewhurst?

"Once we’ve got this season out the way and depending on how it ends, it will then be a case of are we inclined to look at a Guineas route as a starter at three and see where that takes us in terms of Derby trials afterwards?. We’re going to learn from the evidence of his performances rather than what our notions are in-house."