Bob Olinger on his way to a superb victory in the Ballymore
Bob Olinger on his way to a superb victory in the Ballymore

Racing news: Bob Olinger stays in Ireland for next run

By Sporting Life
16:15 · TUE December 14, 2021

Henry De Bromhead has resisted the temptation to send Grade One-winning Hurdler Bob Olinger to Ascot for the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase on Friday.

Winner of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the six-year-old made an impressive debut over fences at Gowran Park last month on his return to action.

Though entered for the Grade Two event over two miles and three furlongs, where he could have faced the likes of the Dan Skelton-trained Faivoir and Pic D’Orhy from the Paul Nicholls yard, De Bromhead has decided to stay at home in Knockeen for the time being.

He said: “He is not travelling to Ascot. We are not sure where he goes yet. We haven’t sorted out any plans. He is entered in both races (Leopardstown and Limerick) over Christmas, so we will see nearer the time. We just haven’t made any firm decision, but he is well. All is fine with him.”

