Diversity: Racing makes industry commitment

The British Horseracing Authority, Racecourse Association, Racehorse Owners Association, Thoroughbred Breeders Association, National Trainers Federation, Professional Jockeys Association, National Association of Racing Staff and Great British Racing, who are collectively responsible for the operational running and promotion of the sport, have all joined together to formalise an approach to ensure racing is open to everyone.

The move follows the establishment of the Diversity in Racing Steering Group in 2017 and represents part of British racing’s Covid-19 recovery plan which includes putting in place foundations for a longer-term sustainable recovery for the sport through engaging new and diverse audiences in all aspects of the racing industry.

Five key areas have been established – leadership and accountability, good governance, education and awareness raising, celebrating racing’s diversity and engaging new audiences – with each organisation responsible for identifying its own priorities and activities under those broad headings.

Annamarie Phelps, chair of the BHA, said: “This is an important step forward for the sport. We have so much to celebrate in British racing, including men and women being able to compete on a level playing field.

“Equally, it is the responsibility of all of us in the sport to ensure we can showcase British racing as a modern sport which is truly diverse, inclusive and open to all.

“Being proactive about improving diversity is essential to the long-term viability of the sport, but first and foremost it is absolutely the right thing to do.”