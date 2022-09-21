Racing leaders agree upon fresh approach

A two-day strategy meeting in London, aimed at addressing some of the sport’s critical issues, concluded on Wednesday with up to 18 senior industry figures agreeing the need for “innovation in the racing product from 2024” and a “package of measures to begin to address competitiveness” from next year.

The initial two-day meeting was attended by leaders from across the sport’s main bodies of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), Great British Racing (GBR), Thoroughbred Group (TG), the Racecourse Association (RCA) and racecourses.

The strategy group also heard a presentation from Peter Savill, who chaired the British Horseracing Board – a forerunner to the BHA – for six years between June 1998 and July 2004.

Leaders agreed that the sport’s strategy for 2024 and beyond should include a focus on significant innovation in the way that racing is presented, in particular the sport’s best races, with a view to improving competitiveness, growing attendances, ownership and the supply of horses, and engaging new audiences both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, all parties agreed to ‘improve the sharing of data across the sport’.