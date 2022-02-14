Morrison took out a licence in 1997 and while he is principally a Flat trainer, every year bar his first he has had winners over jumps.

They included a Cheltenham Festival success with Frenchman’s Creek and the Fighting Fifth Hurdle this season when Not So Sleepy dead-heated with Epatante in the Grade One.

Miss Fairfax may not be up to that standard just yet, but she powered clear in the Meetings That Matter On Racing TV Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle to give Morrison a 99th winner in the National Hunt sphere, while 19 of his victories have come abroad.

“My son mentioned about six months ago that we must be getting quite close, so we’ve done the maths,” said Morrison. I had my first runner 25 years ago in March, so we’ve averaged 40 a year which can’t be bad.