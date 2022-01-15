Sporting Life
The action continues at Kempton on Monday
Kempton - inspecting because of fog

Racing inspections: Kempton cleared to race

By Sporting Life
11:46 · SAT January 15, 2022

Kempton’s valuable Coral Lanzarote Hurdle card has been given the go-ahead following three inspections.

While temperatures got down to -4C overnight, the track was raceable, but heavy fog threatened the seven-race fixture.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford held inspections at 8am, 10.20am and 11.20am before deeming the track raceable.

He said: “We are giving it the go-ahead. It is raceable at the moment, but we will have to obviously monitor it throughout the afternoon.”

Warwick was also subject to an 8am inspection but racing was cleared to go ahead at the track, despite overnight frost, with temperatures getting down to -2C overnight.

Frost covers, which were deployed, means the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Chase meeting can go ahead with racing scheduled to start at 12.40.

The ground conditions at Warwick are described as soft, good to soft in places.

