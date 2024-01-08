Sporting Life
Rare Middleton wins at Taunton
Action from Taunton

Racing inspections and weather latest

By Sporting Life
09:04 · MON January 08, 2024

Taunton will stage the only jumps action in Britain today after the course passed an early inspection.

After a severely wet week last week, frost was the potential issue at the Somerset venue but temperatures in the area didn't dip much below zero, allowing officials to give today's meeting the go-ahead in light of an 8am inspection.

Taunton posted a message on X, stating: "Course free of frost, low of -1.5C overnight, hovering around -0.5C until 08.00, then rising slowly to a high of +3 to +4 by mid-day. Sunny intervals expected First race is scheduled for 12:55."

Ayr's scheduled Monday meeting was abandoned on Sunday due to a frozen course, while the threat of frost is likely to remain up and down the country throughout the rest of the week.

Newcastle stages Monday's other meeting, their eight-race Flat card on the Tapeta starting at 3.20 this afternoon.

